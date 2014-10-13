Six plays that explain Week 6

It was easy to forget about Mohamed Sanu amid a 37-37 tie that ended with a botched field goal as time expired, but Hue Jackson is certainly taking notes. The former third-round pick is developing into a more-than-legitimate No. 2 wide receiver and late in a tight game, he told Andy Dalton to toss the ball up and let him bring it down. In single coverage against Melvin White, Sanu delivered and further announced his presence. -- Conor Orr