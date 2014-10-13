Around the NFL

Six plays that explain Week 6

Published: Oct 13, 2014 at 03:44 AM

The Patriots' offensive resurgence stuck. Tom Brady put together a better performance in Buffalo than he did the week before against Cincinnati by going deep early and often. Brady actually missed his first few vertical attempts before going on a string of long connections. (And a long pass interference.) It was especially impressive because Brady's protection and running game were both shaky. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Brandon Marshall is finally healthy again. The Chicago Bears' offense turned back the clock to 2013 when Marshall and Alshon Jeffery burned Atlanta for deep plays. This throw by Jay Cutler was a beautiful toss after avoiding pressure, and Marshall's catch was even better. -- Gregg Rosenthal

Browns quarterback Brian Hoyer promised that Jordan Cameron would get off the hot seat Sunday with his first big game of the year. The Pro Bowl tight end didn't disappoint, making a 42-yard catch that set up Cleveland's first touchdown before hauling in this 51-yard scoring strike to pad a lead the Browns would never lose. -- Marc Sessler

Larry Fitzgerald scored his first touchdown of the year with a 24-yard dart from Carson Palmer that saw the wideout scratch and claw his way through defenders to the end zone. The Cardinals averaged just 5.7 yards per attempt, but Palmer and his receivers connected for a handful of gutsy catches against Washington. -- Marc Sessler

It was easy to forget about Mohamed Sanu amid a 37-37 tie that ended with a botched field goal as time expired, but Hue Jackson is certainly taking notes. The former third-round pick is developing into a more-than-legitimate No. 2 wide receiver and late in a tight game, he told Andy Dalton to toss the ball up and let him bring it down. In single coverage against Melvin White, Sanu delivered and further announced his presence. -- Conor Orr

Ziggy Ansah was a force Sunday. This play typifies just how easily the defensive end beat the pants off of Vikings left tackle Matt Kalil all day. Ansah paced the Lions with 2.5 sacks and was in on many others as the Detroit defensive line smothered Teddy Bridgewater and the Vikings. The NFL's No. 1 defense remains a force. -- Kevin Patra

