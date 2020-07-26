Six players placed on new reserve/COVID-19 list

Six players were placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list on Sunday, per the league's transaction wire.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported that these are the first players to land on this new list, either after testing positive or being quarantined close contact with an infected person.

The Cleveland Browns listed two players: running back/return specialist Dontrell Hilliard and rookie defensive back Jovante Moffatt (Middle Tennessee), who signed as an undrafted free agent in May.

Hilliard, 25, has been with the franchise since signing as a UDFA out of Tulane in 2018. He played 14 games in 2019 and recorded 13 carries for 49 yards and two touchdowns, as well as 12 receptions for 92 yards. He also returned 15 punts for 107 yards and 17 kickoff returns for 421 yards.