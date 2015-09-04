Sio Moore traded by Raiders to Colts for draft pick

The Raiders traded Moore to the Indianapolis Colts on Friday, the team announced. In exchange, the Raiders will receive a sixth-round pick in the 2016 draft. The Raiders confirmed the trade on Saturday.
Although Moore is steeped in Oakland's 4-3 defense, he was billed as scheme versatile entering the league -- boasting the ability to play any linebacker position. He's an interesting fit in Indianapolis as a run-thumper with coverage and pass-rushing skills.
Former Raiders coach Dennis Allen originally had plans to utilize Moore in a Von Miller-like role, which suggests the former UConn star will do most of his damage at outside linebacker in the Colts' 3-4 scheme.
It's a worthwhile gamble for general manager Ryan Grigson, who has been on the wrong end of trades involving Trent Richardson and Jerry Hughes.
Moore struggled this summer despite finishing third on the team in tackles in only 11 games last season. He was also an All-Rookie selection in 2013.
With Moore sidelined following major hip surgery, defensive coordinator Ken Norton installed free-agent acquisition Malcolm Smith as the offseason starter at weakside linebacker.
Moore landed in the new coaching staff's doghouse after he spent too much time in the trainer's room during camp.
Coach Jack Del Rio made it clear last week that Moore was competing to be a role player, limiting the third-year linebacker to special teams duty in the regular-season dress rehearsal.
Still just 25 years old with size, speed, toughness and demonstrated playmaking ability, Moore could be an asset for the Colts -- provided his surgically repaired hip checks out.