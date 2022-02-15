Simone Biles engaged to Texans safety Jonathan Owens on Valentine's Day

Published: Feb 15, 2022 at 05:36 PM
logo_author_2020_logo_AP_png
Associated Press

NEW YORK -- Olympic great Simone Biles said it was "THE EASIEST YES" when her fellow elite athlete Jonathan Owens popped the question on Valentine's Day.

"I can't wait to spend forever & ever with you, you're everything I dreamed of and more! let's get married FIANCE," the excited gymnast posted on Instagram.

Biles, 24, and Houston Texans safety Owens, 26, have been dating for nearly two years.

Owens took a knee in a set of photos the most decorated gymnast of all time shared on Twitter and Instagram. They were in a gazebo, and Biles was dressed all the way up in a black mini dress and heels. Owens beamed as he placed a substantial rock on her finger.

More engagement photos had the two celebrating with a kiss at dinner and a close-up of the two holding hands, displaying Biles' oval-shaped diamond ring.

"Ready for forever with you," Owens responded in her comments on Instagram -- heart emoji in place.

Copyright by The Associated Press.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

NFL's biggest Super Bowl windows right now? Bills, Chiefs and 49ers top the list

With the 2021 NFL campaign in the books, it's time to look forward to next season -- and beyond. Who has the biggest Super Bowl window right now? Adam Schein spotlights nine teams, and while the Rams and Bengals both make the cut, neither cracks the top four.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Scott Pioli on scouting days with Bill Belichick, Patriots

Daniel Jeremiah and Scott Pioli are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

Bengals QB Joe Burrow suffered knee sprain in Super Bowl LVI, won't need offseason surgery

Some encouraging news for the Bengals following a disheartening loss to the Rams in Super Bowl LVI: The knee injury that star quarterback ﻿Joe Burrow﻿ suffered in the second half of the game apparently isn't serious.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW