Shurmur won't commit to QB McCoy, says he plans to hire OC

Published: Jan 03, 2012 at 06:40 AM

Cleveland Browns coach Pat Shurmur believes Colt McCoy improved this season, but he won't commit to the quarterback as his starter for 2012.

Shurmur likes the development McCoy showed in his first full season as a starter and believes the 25-year-old will continue to improve.

"As we go forward with Colt, I feel like he's done some really good things," Shurmur said Tuesday at his season-ending news conference. "Get him back healthy, get him in an offseason where he has a chance to develop. ... I expect Colt will improve, just as I expect (backup quarterback) Seneca (Wallace) will improve and whoever the quarterbacks are here. That can be said for all positions.

"The best quarterback will play when we start the season."

McCoy went 4-9 as a starter before missing his final three games with a concussion.

Shurmur wouldn't discuss the Browns' offseason plans or shed light on if they would use the No. 4 overall pick on a quarterback.

Following up on comments that team president Mike Holmgren made in October, Shurmur said he intends to hire an offensive coordinator. Shurmur served both roles of coach and coordinator this season.

Former Minnesota Vikings coach Brad Childress could be a candidate for the job. Shurmur said he knows Childress "very well," having worked with him in the past. Shurmur said he's keeping his list of candidates private.

Shurmur didn't rule out the possibility of forfeiting his play-calling duties.

"It's important that I get the best coordinator I can for us," Shurmur said. "I think that's one of the details that'll get worked out as we go through the process. I want to get the best guy I can. And if he's outstanding at calling plays, listen, I want to win games, and so I'm going to get the guys in there that are going to help us do that."

As for Peyton Hillis, who had a drama-filled second season with the Browns, Shurmur said he had a "great conversation" with the running back Monday. Shurmur wouldn't speculate if the Browns would re-sign Hillis, who's a free agent.

Hillis rushed for 1,177 yards in 2010 but missed six games this season with injuries.

