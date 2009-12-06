Shoulder injury keeps Texans RB Slaton out vs. Jaguars

Published: Dec 06, 2009 at 05:22 AM

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. -- Houston Texans running back Steve Slaton is inactive for Sunday's game against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

Slaton missed practice Friday with an injured right shoulder. He has struggled with the injury for about three weeks and has been experiencing numbness in his right thumb.

Chris Brown is expected to start in Slaton's place.

Wide receiver Jacoby Jones and cornerback Glover Quin (concussion) also are among Houston's inactives. Left tackle Duane Brown (knee) is active and in the starting lineup.

Cornerback Rashean Mathis (groin), safety Sean Considine (concussion) and defensive end Julius Williams (knee) are inactive for the Jaguars.

