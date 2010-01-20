Shoulder injury keeps Big Ben out of Pro Bowl

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has turned down a chance to play in the Pro Bowl because of a right shoulder problem that developed late in the season.
Roethlisberger was the first alternate for the AFC and would have gone in place of the Patriots' Tom Brady, who pulled out of the game. Once Roethlisberger turned down the opportunity, Houston's Matt Schaub was selected.
Roethlisberger appeared to have problems with his throwing shoulder during the Steelers' season-ending game at Miami on Jan. 3. Coach Mike Tomlin later said he doesn't think Roethlisberger will require any medical procedures to correct the problem.
Roethlisberger, who has won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, threw for a team-record 4,328 yards this season.
