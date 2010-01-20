Shoulder injury keeps Big Ben out of Pro Bowl

Published: Jan 20, 2010 at 09:49 AM

PITTSBURGH -- Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger has turned down a chance to play in the Pro Bowl because of a right shoulder problem that developed late in the season.

Roethlisberger was the first alternate for the AFC and would have gone in place of the Patriots' Tom Brady, who pulled out of the game. Once Roethlisberger turned down the opportunity, Houston's Matt Schaub was selected.

Roethlisberger appeared to have problems with his throwing shoulder during the Steelers' season-ending game at Miami on Jan. 3. Coach Mike Tomlin later said he doesn't think Roethlisberger will require any medical procedures to correct the problem.

Roethlisberger, who has won two Super Bowls with Pittsburgh, threw for a team-record 4,328 yards this season.

Copyright 2010 by The Associated Press

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Colts grant RB Jonathan Taylor permission to seek trade 

The Indianapolis Colts have given running back Jonathan Taylor permission to seek a trade, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported on Monday.
news

NFL Fantasy Football Podcast: AFC South fantasy season preview

Marcas Grant and Michael F. Florio are back for another edition of the NFL Fantasy Football Podcast!
news

Move the Sticks: Young NFL QBs having success in preseason due to college experience

Daniel Jeremiah and Bucky Brooks are back with a new episode of Move the Sticks.
news

2023 NFL Preseason Debrief, Week 2: Top rookies? Who's winning position battles? MVP of August?!

What are the biggest takeaways from Week 2 of the NFL preseason? Gregg Rosenthal provides 90 nuggets covering the most inspiring rookie performances, updates on key position battles and even a quick (and irrefutable) snapshot of the August MVP race!