Should you add C.J. Anderson over Montee Ball?

Mark Hand once told Barbarella ... in some things, the old-fashioned ways are best after all. That applies in the case of two veteran tight ends doing big things this season. But for as good as Greg Olsen has been in 2014, there are some real problems in the Carolina offense right now. You can debate whether the blame lies with Cam Newton or the offensive line, but the bottom line is that the Panthers are having a hard time getting the ball to their playmakers. Not so with the Chargers. The Raiders have been the cure for what ails struggling quarterbacks. Look for Philip Rivers to shake off his recent poor play and connect with his pass-catchers ... including Antonio Gates.