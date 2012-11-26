Should Norv Turner be fired after Chargers' Week 12 debacle?

At 4-7, the Chargers ' chances of nabbing a wild-card berth are narrow, but we can't write this team off just yet. Their schedule is not that tough. It includes homes games against the Cincinnati Bengals , Carolina Panthers and Oakland Raiders , two of which could be winnable, and road matchups versus an injured Pittsburgh Steelers team and the New York Jets , both of whom can be beat.

The Chargers have an outside shot at finishing with another 8-8 season. That likely will not be good enough for them to make the playoffs, but it will be consistent with what they are at best: a .500 team. The Chargers easily could have won on Sunday, and they are not getting blown out. Ultimately, the only person who knows who will be fired in San Diego is Dean Spanos, and he is not talking.