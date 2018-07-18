Should fantasy managers worry about Le'Veon Bell?

As a fantasy owner, I would have no reservations about taking Bell with one of the first three picks in re-drafts despite his holdout, including the top overall selection. Maybe I'm somehow tempting fate that Bell can hold out and shine once again, while also knowing that he'll be hard pressed to duplicate the 406 touches he saw in 2017. We'll see. I do know this ... Bell will be in a Steelers uniform for the regular-season opener, he'll be motivated to produce in what is for all intents and purposes a contract year, and the Steelers will continue to feed him the football (I'd project around 350-380 touches).