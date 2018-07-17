Le'Veon Bell's agent confirms RB likely will skip camp

Le'Veon Bell will likely skip Pittsburgh Steelers' training camp once again.

Bell's agent, Adisa Bakari, confirmed on SiriusXM NFL Radio on Tuesday the running back plans to follow the same routine he employed last season while playing on the franchise tag: skip training camp and report before Week 1 to sign his franchise tender.

Q: Le'Veon will take the same approach as last year...he will not participate in the off-season and he will be there Week 1?



A: Barring something exceptional...that is correct.



Bell and the Steelers were unable to come to terms on a multi-year deal before Monday's deadline for franchise players to ink a long-term solution. NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported the running back turned down a five-year offer worth $70 million, with more than $30 million over two seasons. Bell will play on a one-year $14.5 million franchise tender in 2018.

Since sides were unable to come to an agreement Monday, speculation about how Bell would handle the offseason began.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero noted that it was the team's expectation that without a new deal Bell would skip training camp.

In 2017, Bell reported on Sept. 1. He finished with 1,291 rushing yards on 321 carries and 85 receptions for 655 yards with 11 total touchdowns in 15 games last season. It took several tilts for Bell to get up to speed, however, after skipping all of training camp -- rushing 52 times for 180 total yards and one TD in the first three weeks combined.

In a tweet on Monday, Bell promised 2018 would be his "best season to date." He'll have to start quicker than last season to prove that statement true.