Around the NFL

Sherman: Brady called Seahawks 'nobodies' in 2012

Published: Jan 21, 2015 at 09:19 AM
Headshot_Author_Marc_Sessler_1400x1000
Marc Sessler

Around The NFL Podcast Co-Host

Seahawks cornerback Richard Shermanrose from relative obscurity to a household name in 2012 after getting in the grill of Tom Brady on the heels of Seattle's 24-23 win over the Patriots.

"Brady sure looks like a man who turned the 12th Man against us," Sherman tweeted at the time, attaching this well-traveled image:

richard-sherman-121015-ia.jpg

The tweet was later deleted by Sherman, but that didn't stop the photo from going viral -- or reporters on Wednesday from quizzing Sherman about the fracas ahead of Super Bowl XLIX.

"He was just pretty much saying we were nobodies and that we should come up to him after they got the win," Sherman said, adding: "So we should take that pretty well? We should just, ah, 'Cool. Can I get your autograph, too?'"

Sherman insists that Brady "said stuff like that throughout the game," defying the star passer's image as some holier-than-thou slice of Americana.

"Like I said before, I think people sometimes get a skewed view of Tom Brady," Sherman said. "That he's just a clean-cut, does everything right, and never says a bad word to anyone. And we know him to be otherwise. So, in that moment of him being himself, he said some things and we returned the favor. And unfortunately he apparently didn't remember what he said, etc., etc., but I'm sure in those moments of him yelling at the ref he's just saying, 'Good job, you're doing a fantastic job, keep it up.'"

It's fascinating to ponder what has become of Sherman since his well-planned spat with Brady. His Q rating has soared, along with his team. After almost willing himself into the public psyche, the All-Pro cornerback joked Wednesday: "I've become really cliché."

Sherman has earned the right to gab in the lead-up to his rematch with Brady. No doubt the suddenly social-media-savvy passer has plans of his own if he spoils Seattle's big day.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast analyzes the Russell Wilson/Roger Staubach comparison and hands out the first Coach Carousel Awards. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy on lack of production: 'Whole lot of stuff that you've got to go through as a receiver to be successful'

Broncos WR Jerry Jeudy's production has been lacking and then some this season. On Thursday, the wideout noted that stats can be deceiving and looking at the film shows his true worth. 
news

Week 7 Thursday inactives: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 

The official inactives for Thursday Night Football: Jacksonville Jaguars at New Orleans Saints 
news

Jaguars QB Trevor Lawrence (knee) active for Thursday night vs. Saints 

Jacksonville quarterback Trevor Lawrence is officially active for the Jaguars' Week 7 matchup against the New Orleans Saints on "Thursday Night Football." 
news

Saquon Barkley wants to stay put with Giants: 'I don't want to get traded'

With the NFL trade deadline approaching on Oct. 31, New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley made it clear that he doesn't want to be traded.
news

NFL trade deadline: Tracking every move since start of the 2023 regular season

NFL.com is tracking every deal made from the start of the 2022 regular season (Sept. 7) through Oct. 31's 4 p.m. ET cutoff.
news

Raiders rule out QB Jimmy Garoppolo (back) vs. Bears

The Raiders have ruled out quarterback ﻿Jimmy Garoppolo﻿ for Sunday's game against the Bears, per NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport. Garoppolo has been dealing with a back injury since exiting Las Vegas' Week 6 win.
news

Raiders WR Davante Adams frustrated over role in offense: 'I'm not here just to hang out'

Raiders star Davante Adams has grown frustrated in his lack of involvement in the Las Vegas offense of late, telling reporters on Wednesday that "I'm not here just to hang out."
news

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa downplays Week 7 matchup with ex-Alabama teammate Jalen Hurts

Sunday night's marquee Dolphins-Eagles showdown features a pair of former Alabama teammates: Tua Tagovailoa and Jalen Hurts.
news

Cowboys' Mike McCarthy backs Dak Prescott after up-and-down start to 2023 season

Because Dak Prescott hasn't propelled Dallas to a title in his first seven seasons, he's constantly subjected to intense scrutiny. That pressure is not lost on his coach, Mike McCarthy.
news

NFL news roundup: Latest league updates from Thursday, Oct. 19

NFL.com keeps you up to date with all of the latest league news from around the NFL. Visit NFL.com's transaction hub for a daily breakdown.
news

Seahawks' DK Metcalf takes defiant stance regarding penalties: 'I'm not gonna change who I am'

﻿DK Metcalf﻿'s 2023 season has included a couple of touchdowns, an average of 15.3 yards per reception, and enough frustration to land atop coach Pete Carroll's board of penalized Seahawks.
news

Patrick Mahomes invests in Formula One team, 'always looking around' at ownership opportunities

Chiefs stars ﻿Patrick Mahomes﻿ and ﻿Travis Kelce﻿ are leading a new group of investors strategically pouring money into Alpine F1, one of 10 teams participating in the global pinnacle of motorsport.