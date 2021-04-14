Around the NFL

Sheldon Rankins believes Robert Saleh's 'attacking' defense can help Jets 'turn this thing around'

Published: Apr 14, 2021 at 09:29 AM
Kevin Patra

Robert Saleh's defense has a history of getting the most out of its playmakers. The prospect of playing in that type of difference-making system helped the New York Jets attract talent upgrades this offseason.

New defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins told reporters he expects playing in Saleh's defense will help him be more disruptive.

"I love the way they're always attacking," Rankins said, via the New York Post. "I feel like one of the things that makes me the player I am is my explosion, my get-off, being able to be disruptive. Seeing the way he deployed those guys when they were in San Fran and the type of havoc they caused, I mean truly winning games with their front four, that got me excited. With me feeling healthy again and feeling back to myself, I feel like I can slide right in and do nothing but dominate in that front."

Rankins signed a two-year contract with the Jets this offseason after spending his first five years with the New Orleans Saints. The former first-round pick has dealt with an Achilles issue but said he's "100 percent healthy."

The Jets are counting on Saleh's scheme having an immediate impact for a club that hasn't had a consistent pass rush in what's felt like eons.

The additions of Rankins, star edge rusher Carl Lawson and Vinny Curry to a defensive front that already boasted Quinnen Williams give the Jets the foundation of a smashing line.

How quickly Saleh's defense becomes a difference-making force will depend on how the back end holds up, particularly with questions at corner.

Rankins believes the foundation is there, and Saleh can engineer a pass-rush to help Gang Green's defense turn the corner in 2021.

"We'll be able to turn this thing around," he said. "It's not going to be easy. It's going to take some time. I saw an opportunity to do something special here, and that's what I intend to do."

