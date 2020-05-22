Shelby Harris: Broncos will 'shock the league' in 2020

Each year at least one team that missed the postseason rises about the fray to become offseason darling. Pundit after pundit howls praise about the tinkering done by the front office.

The year's spring sweetheart appears to be the Denver Broncos.

After winning Super Bowl 50, John Elway's bunch has languished in four years of disappointments and frustrating stops and starts. The downturn caused some locals to begin questioning their Teflon leader.

Then Elway went out and produced an offseason few can slander. He buffered young QB Drew Lock with weapons on offense, adding rookie receivers Jerry Jeudy and K.J. Hamler to the Courtland Sutton-led group. He signed Melvin Gordon to complement backfield mate Phillip Lindsay. He acquired guard Graham Glasgow and used a third-round pick on center Lloyd Cushenberry to help stabilize the interior O-line.

On defense, Elway stole underrated star defensive tackle Jurrell Casey from the cash-strapped Titans, got Shelby Harris back for much less than projected, kept stud safety Justin Simmons on the franchise tag and traded for veteran corner A.J. Bouye when it became clear Chris Harris was headed elsewhere.

The coaching staff also swapped out offensive coordinator Rich Scangarello in favor of Pat Shurmur, who the team believes will help play a scheme coach Vic Fangio favors.

Outside of questions at offensive tackle, Elway shored up seemingly every weak spot.

The offseason brought buzz back to Denver. Even the players are eating up excitement.

Shelby Harris told Troy Renck of Denver7 that the Broncos will surprise anyone still doubting.

"We have that veteran leadership, and we are gelling with the coaching staff. My saying is that we are going 16-0 until you prove me wrong. I think Broncos Country should be really excited because we added some pieces on offense that we really needed," Harris said. "I think on defense we have the addition of Jurrell Casey with a bunch of players we already had. I think we are going to shock the league."

In a division with Super Bowl champion Kansas City and Patrick Mahomes, the Broncos have a big hurdle to overcome. The pieces could be in place on both sides of the ball to threaten K.C. dominance and, at the very least, compete for a wild card spot.

The key on defense will be getting Bradley Chubb back fully healthy and in game-wrecking mode. A front of Chubb, Von Miller, Casey and Harris could cause a lot of trouble for quarterbacks.