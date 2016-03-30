Shekulations: NFC West champ won't have 10 wins, Eli a HOFer

The cynic in me says investing in Robert Griffin III is a show of Hue-bris (which refers to the self-confidence of the Browns new head coach, NOT his involvement in an ancient Jewish ritual surrounding the birth of male child), but RGIII's presence buys Cleveland the freedom to take the best player available, whether that's Myles Jack or Jalen Ramsey. Sure, the team will still need a long-term answer at QB, but no matter who they put under center in 2016, the season won't end with a Super Bowl victory ... so building overall depth is more important. And by the way, in-state stud Cardale Jones will still be there for the taking at the top of Round 2, and maybe even Round 3.