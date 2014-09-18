Shaun Hill vs. Austin Davis to be game-time decision

St. Louis Rams backup quarterback Austin Davis made Gregg Rosenthal's list of Week 2 winners for his impressive game-winning drive against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.
As of Thursday evening, Davis still doesn't know if he will draw the start against the Dallas Cowboys on Sunday.
Three days after declaring that Shaun Hillwill remain the starter once his injured thigh allows, coach Jeff Fisher stated, via the team's official Twitter feed, that his Week 3 quarterback could be a game-time decision.
As we pointed out on the Week 2 recap edition of the Around The NFL Podcast, Davis is far from a liability as a spot starter.
If he's forced into extensive action this season, though, his lack of NFL-caliber arm strength will limit the offense.
Check back this weekend for an update on Fisher's decision.
