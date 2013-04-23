 Skip to main content
Sharrif Floyd, Marcus Lattimore join Tuesday's 'NFL AM'

Published: Apr 22, 2013 at 08:05 PM

With the 2013 NFL Draft just days away, join today's "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET and get a head start on Tuesday's football talk. We'll be speaking with top draft prospects Sharrif Floyd and Marcus Lattimore, plus the latest news and analysis from NFL experts such as Kurt Warner and Solomon Wilcots.

Kinkhabwala: Global phenomenon

Aditi Kinkhabwala has the scoop on a wave of international prospects headed by top talents like Ziggy Ansah. **More ...**

Here's what else is on tap for Tuesday:

» Keep the draft week theme going on NFL Network with "Top 10 Draft Day Moments" at 8 p.m. ET, followed by "The Ones" at 9 p.m. -- a look back at the quarterbacks chosen as the No. 1 pick in the NFL Draft including interviews with the signal callers themselves.

» The NFL Network research team provides thousands of tidbits on players in the 2013 NFL Draft, but we've mined this treasure trove for the special few facts that will blow your mind.

» Legendary former Dallas Cowboys executive Gil Brandt unveils his latest mock draft.

» Adam Schein explains why he thinks Geno Smith can win a Super Bowl.

» Daniel Jeremiah lists the draft's biggest boom/bust candidates.

Brooks: Planning to perfection

Bucky Brooks puts on his GM hat, laying out the optimal draft-day strategies -- including contingencies -- for all 32 teams. **More ...**

» Albert Breer on the teams and players who control the draft.

» NFL.com writers are revealing their choices for the best and worst draft picks of all time for each of the 32 teams. Today we'll look at the New England Patriots and the Houston Texans.

» NFL Evolution.com reports that Detroit Tigers catcher Brayan Pena has voiced support for any proposed rule that would ban home-plate collisions in Major League Baseball.

» NFL Network soon will unveil its Top 100 players of 2013, as voted on by the players. In the meantime, have your say with Fan's Choice voting.

