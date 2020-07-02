Shaq Thompson: Bridgewater 'is back,' Cam 'still has it'

As change has swept through the Carolina Panthers organization, Shaq Thompson and his teammates are welcoming a new quarterback in Teddy Bridgewater while simultaneously bidding farewell to Cam Newton.

Thompson is equally excited and confident in each of the signal-callers and how well they'll do with their new franchises, telling NFL Network's Colleen Wolfe on Wednesday's NFL Total Access that Bridgewater "is back" to the talent who was a Pro Bowler with the Vikings and that Newton "still has it" as he heads to New England.

"Man, I was happy for Cam," Thompson said of Newton signing with the Patriots. "I hated that it took so long for him to get signed. He's an MVP quarterback. Cam still has it. And I'm happy for him, I'm glad the Patriots invested in him and I can't wait to see Cam Newton come out there and play."

Following nine seasons as the face of the Panthers, Newton was released by Carolina in the aftermath of a 2019 season in which he played just two games due to a Lisfranc injury.

In his five autumns with Carolina, the 26-year-old Thompson -- a Panthers first-round pick just like Newton -- has never played on a roster without Newton leading the way. Nonetheless, he's reveling in the possibilities of having the old Bridgewater provide new hope for the Panthers.