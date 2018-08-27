Shaq Mason agrees to 5-year, $50M Patriots extension

Around the NFL

One of the NFL's rising young offensive linemen won't hit the open market in 2019.

The New England Patriots have agreed to terms with guard Shaq Mason to a five-year, $50 million contract extension with $23.5 million guaranteed, according to a source informed of the transaction. Mason will earn close to $30 million over the first three years of the new deal, the source added.

The 6-foot-1, 310-pound Mason, who turns 25 on Tuesday, was set to enter the final year of his rookie deal, which paid a base salary of $1.9 million in 2018. Mason, however, earned the pay raise because of his performance on the Patriots' offensive line, and sets himself up well for the next contract negotiations before he turns 30.

According to Over the Cap's position group salary rankings, Mason's new deal will rank among the league's top-earning right guards. The group is led by Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin's six-year, $84 million deal, which was signed in June.

Mason is widely regarded as one of the league's best run blockers and has become a mainstay on the Patriots' offensive line since entering the league in 2015 as a fourth-round pick out of Georgia Tech.

He has appeared in 46 games with 41 starts over the past three seasons, including 31 starts at right guard since the 2016 season.

By taking care of Mason now, the Patriots have flexibility to shift focus on additional looming contract situations, which includes defensive end Trey Flowers, kicker Stephen Gostkowski or cornerback Eric Rowe, among others.

