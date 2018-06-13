Cowboys, Zack Martin agree to $84M extension

Dallas Cowboys guard Zack Martin just got paid.

The Cowboys and Martin agreed to a six-year extension worth $84 million with $40 million guaranteed, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday. Rapoport added Martin received a $20 million signing bonus and is now under contract in Dallas for seven seasons.

With the contract averaging $14 million per year, Martin becomes the second-highest-paid offensive lineman behind New York Giants tackle Nate Solder, per NFL Network's Mike Garafolo.

The previous highest salary for a guard was Jacksonville Jaguars left guard Andrew Norwell, who signed a five-year, $66.5 million deal with $30 million guaranteed during free agency in March.

The 6-foot-4, 315-pound Martin was set to enter the final year of contract (base salary of $9.3 million) and had skipped the voluntary organized team activities.

The Cowboys, however, worked quickly behind the scenes to take care of Martin and did it in a big way with this new deal. He has more than earned it.

Since entering the league as a first-round pick (16th overall) in 2014 with the Cowboys, Martin has been named to four straight Pro Bowls and selected as a first-team All-Pro twice.