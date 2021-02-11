Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

Nick Sirianni's first coaching staff is complete.
The Eagles announced the rookie head coach's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group.
Steichen comes to Philadelphia to again team with Sirianni, his fellow former Chargers assistant prior to Sirianni's departure for Indianapolis in 2018, and will attempt to turn Philadelphia's question mark at quarterback into an exclamation point. There's no guarantee Carson Wentz will still be around, but he can at least bank on having Jalen Hurts available.
Steichen teamed with assistant Pep Hamilton to help Justin Herbert blossom as a rookie in Los Angeles. Herbert won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in last week's 10th Annual NFL Honors.
Sirianni's staff also includes notable names such as quarterbacks coach Brian Johnson, who makes the leap to the NFL after overseeing the collegiate development of Dak Prescott at Mississippi State and Kyle Trask at Florida, and offensive quality control coach Alex Tanney, a former journeyman backup quarterback who retired Tuesday and stepped directly into a job with the Eagles. Jonathan Gannon was named defensive coordinator and Michael Clay is the team's special teams coordinator.