Shane Steichen named offensive coordinator as Eagles announce Nick Sirianni's staff

Nick Sirianni's first coaching staff is complete.

The Eagles announced the rookie head coach's full staff Thursday, with former Chargers offensive coordinator Shane Steichen headlining the group.

Steichen comes to Philadelphia to again team with Sirianni, his fellow former Chargers assistant prior to Sirianni's departure for Indianapolis in 2018, and will attempt to turn Philadelphia's question mark at quarterback into an exclamation point. There's no guarantee ﻿Carson Wentz﻿ will still be around, but he can at least bank on having ﻿Jalen Hurts﻿ available.

Steichen teamed with assistant Pep Hamilton to help ﻿Justin Herbert﻿ blossom as a rookie in Los Angeles. Herbert won AP Offensive Rookie of the Year in last week's 10th Annual NFL Honors.