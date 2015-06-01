Shane Ray signs rookie deal, makes Broncos debut

Around the NFL

Shane Ray and the Denver Broncos have reached a deal.

The team announced Monday that Ray, the team's first-round pick in the 2015 NFL Draft, signed his rookie deal. Terms of the contract have not been disclosed.

The signing happened on the day Ray made his practice debut for the Broncos. The promising outside linebacker watched the first week of organized team activities from the sideline as he recovered from a lingering toe injury.

"They didn't want to rush me back and cause more injury," Ray said after Monday's practice, per the Broncos' team site. "They wanted to make sure that when I started getting work that my foot was feeling good and it wasn't going to have any setbacks. We've got plenty of time so today what I was able to do was just pretty much they kind of let me go a little bit, let me get some work in because they felt like I was progressing well and throughout the week I'll be doing more work."

The Broncos badly wanted Ray, trading three draft picks and guard/center Manny Ramirez to the Lions to move up and select the former Missouri star with the 24th overall pick. Ray slipped to the bottom of the first round following a poorly timed marijuana citation.

