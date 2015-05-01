Around the NFL

Shane Ray assures Elway he 'will not have any issues'

Published: May 01, 2015 at 03:31 AM
Headshot_Author_Kevin-Patra_2020
Kevin Patra

Around the NFL Writer

CHICAGO -- If Shane Ray translates the passion and fire he displayed during his media sessions Thursday night onto the field, the Denver Broncos will be plenty happy with their first-round pick.

For the second consecutive day in Chicago, Ray faced the media following his Monday citation for marijuana possession. The Missouri product reiterated that he knows he made a mistake and told Broncos executive vice president John Elway it won't happen again.

"I guaranteed Mr. Elway that I will not have any issues," Ray told a swarm of reporters. "As I said before, I'm not a person who has character issues at all."

NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported that due to his citation, Ray will begin his NFL career in the league's substance abuse program. He will be tested frequently for two years, per league sources.

On Thursday the fired-up Ray said it meant "even more" that the Broncos were willing to trade up in order to target him. The defensive end said he plans to repay Denver by helping "dominate everybody we play."

Slated as a top-10 pick prior to his incident, Ray was incensed that some teams passed on him because of one "mistake."

"I will let all those teams know they made the hugest mistake of this draft," he said.

The 21-year-old conceded that the timing of his misstep was problematic, adding the past week has helped him grow as a person. But Ray was dismissive about people snickering any 'marijuana is legal in Colorado' jokes.

"Just because I was cited for marijuana possession doesn't mean I'm this huge smoker or some huge drug addict," Ray said. "If anybody looks at the police report, they'll understand I wasn't even under the influence. I haven't had any marijuana issues in my career. ... That's not a concern for me at all."

What is a concern for Ray is paying back all the teams who felt like he wasn't worth the risk.

"This does nothing but add fuel to my fire," he said. "I hope those teams understand that this is the kind of person I am. I will use this is as motivation. And I hope that I see every one of those teams. ... Oh yeah, (those teams that passed on me) they're all circled, best believe. Mentally, each team that passed me is circled."

Now it's time for Ray to walk the walk.

The latest Around The NFL Podcast recaps the first round of the NFL Draft. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Bucs QB Tom Brady feels 'pretty good' after offseason knee surgery

Two months after it was reported that ﻿Tom Brady﻿ was set for minor knee surgery, the Buccaneers quarterback said Sunday that things are on the up and up.
news

Broncos RB Melvin Gordon: 'I get overlooked a lot and I am kind of sick of it'

Melvin Gordon's first season in the Mile High City wasn't without its fair share of lows. The Broncos running back recently discussed the challenges he faced during the 2020 campaign.
news

This Week in NFL History: April 19 to April 25; Generational talents begin their NFL journey

Welcome to This Week in NFL History! Every week, the Research team will spotlight the anniversaries of notable events and birthdays.
news

NFL intends to not discipline players for offseason 'high-risk COVID conduct'

The NFLPA informed players Saturday night that the NFL doesn't intend to discipline players for "high-risk COVID conduct," during the offseason, NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported.
news

Presumptive No. 1 pick Trevor Lawrence clarifies his drive: 'I love football as much or more than anyone'

Trevor Lawrence drew criticism this week in the aftermath of a Sports Illustrated cover story. On Saturday, he posted a thread on Twitter clarifying how he strongly he feels about football.
news

Falcons sending full allotment to Trey Lance's second pro day, have received calls for No. 4 pick

The Falcons could make a decision on the No. 4 pick before the draft. They'll be out in full force for Trey Lance's second pro day, Tom Pelissero reports. They've also gotten calls about trading down and are evaluating all their options.
news

Browns S Grant Delpit: 'I'm doing everything I can to get on the field' after missing rookie year with injury

A torn Achilles robbed ﻿Grant Delpit﻿ of his rookie season and the Browns of their promising second-round pick. Entering the 2021 season, the LSU product is eager to remind spectators of just what he's capable of.
news

Browns release DT Sheldon Richardson, save $11 million in cap space

The Cleveland Browns released veteran DT Sheldon Richardson on Friday afternoon, two days after the team added defensive end Jadeveon Clowney. 
news

Expanded booth-to-ref communication expected to pass; uniform No. rule change has support

A few rule changes are expected to come out of next week's vote from league owners, including the competition committee's proposal for expanded booth-to-official communication during replays has strong support among coaches and is likely to pass next week, Tom Pelissero reports.
news

Veteran CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie looking to play in NFL again

Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie hasn't given up on returning to the NFL, Ian Rapoport reports. DRC has post-draft workouts scheduled and would only transition to coaching if he wasn't presented with an opportunity to keep playing.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: We will 'respect the legal process'

Houston Texans general manager Nick Caserio spoke with reporters Friday in his first news conference since quarterback ﻿Deshaun Watson﻿ has been accused of sexual assault and misconduct in more than 20 lawsuits.
news

Roundup: Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signs second-round tender

One of the best ballhawks in football is staying put. Patriots CB J.C. Jackson signed his second-round tender, Ian Rapoport reports. While no team signed Jackson to an offer sheet, teams can still trade for him by offering lower draft picks. 
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW