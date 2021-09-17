Around the NFL

Kyle Shanahan: Brandon Aiyuk not in 49ers' doghouse after limited role in Week 1

Published: Sep 17, 2021 at 01:33 PM
Headshot_Author_Nick-shook_1400x1000
Nick Shook

Around The NFL Writer

Calm down, 49ers fans: Brandon Aiyuk is not on Kyle Shanahan's naughty list.

Aiyuk played 26 snaps in San Francisco's 41-33 win over Detroit, accounting for 47 percent of the 49ers' total offensive plays. His depth chart understudy, Trent Sherfield﻿, played one more snap than him in the victory, catching two passes for 23 yards and San Francisco's first touchdown of the season.

Aiyuk, meanwhile, didn't see a single target, serving as a nonfactor in San Francisco's offensive attack, which tallied 442 total yards.

The statistical results left 49ers fans concerned the former first-round pick may be falling out of favor in San Francisco. Shanahan tossed cold water on those worries Friday, saying Aiyuk's participation rate was a product of an inconsistent training camp due to injury and an impressive preseason from Sherfield.

"No, it's not a doghouse," Shanahan said, via KNBR's Brian Murphy. "He would've got his spot completely back; tweaked his hamstring before the third preseason game. Planned on rotating him; we did. and you get a big reaction to that. It's not personal ... Things are a bigger deal because of fantasy football."

Shanahan ended his comment with a laugh, subtly noting the humor in public consternation over the participation of a player expected to play a big role in the 49ers' offense, especially after an impressive rookie season that led many to believe he'd play an even bigger part in 2021. How could they possibly win a fantasy championship without the production of one individual?

Shanahan isn't out to win fans their fantasy championships, of course. He's focused on winning games for the team he coaches, and right now, with Aiyuk still on the way back to full participation following an injury that traditionally can become a nagging one, he's not forcing anything. Sherfield's performance -- one built on precise route running, so much that teammate Mohamed Sanu has nicknamed him "textbook Trent" -- makes it easier for Shanahan to roll with a rotation, which is exactly what he did Sunday.

There are 17 more weeks left in this season. Aiyuk will have plenty of chances to make his mark, provided he puts in a level of effort Shanahan deems satisfactory. Sherfield certainly is, adding to his value with his special teams production.

Shanahan has been known to challenge his players with his public comments, something he might believe Aiyuk could use. But a rotation that was nearly equal indicates he's nowhere near banishing Aiyuk to the bench in a fashion 49ers fans witnessed with the disappointing tenure of former second-rounder Dante Pettis﻿. Aiyuk has untapped potential that Pettis did not, and it appears we're not taking the first steps down a road similar to that of Pettis, which eventually led him out of town.

If we get to Week 10 and Aiyuk still isn't a factor, then fans can become rightfully concerned. We're far from that now, though. Shanahan doesn't seem too worried, and after winning his first game, he shouldn't be.

Related Content

news

NFL roundup: Latest league news from Friday, Sept. 17

﻿Everson Griffen﻿ is in the concussion protocol as a result of an unusual occurrence. Follow here for the latest injury news ahead of Week 2.
news

Packers placing edge rusher Za'Darius Smith (back) on IR

The Packers will try to bounce back from their blowout Week 1 loss without star pass rusher Za'Darius Smith. Coach Matt LaFleur said Smith will go on IR as he continues to deal with a back issue that had him listed as questionable for the season opener.
news

Saints planning to return to New Orleans after Week 3

The New Orleans Saints might be able to play their next scheduled home game in their home stadium. Coach Sean Payton said his team is planning to return to New Orleans after its Week 3 game against the Patriots. The Saints have been operating out of Texas for the better part of a month because of Hurricane Ida.
news

Dolphins WR Will Fuller will not play Week 2 vs. Buffalo due to a personal issue

Will Fuller's return to the Dolphins will be put on hold for at least another week. Coach Brian Flores said the wideout would not play in Sunday's game against the Buffalo Bills due to a personal matter. It's unclear whether Fuller's absence will extend beyond this week.
news

Giants WRs Kenny Golladay, Kadarius Toney already appear frustrated with roles in offense

Might the New York Football Giants already be imploding just two games into the 2021 campaign? Drama already seems to be building with two Big Blue receivers brought in to help lift the offense this season, ﻿Kenny Golladay﻿ and first-round pick ﻿Kadarius Toney﻿.
news

Aaron Rodgers: 'If we're starting to freak out after one week, we're in big trouble'

Packers QB Aaron Rodgers continues to downplay the club's horrific Week 1 beatdown at the hands of the Saints. Rodgers noted Thursday that freaking out over a bad loss is a way for things to snowball. 
news

Chase Young on Washington win: 'It wasn't pretty, but we got that (expletive) done'

Washington's defense didn't live up to its lofty expectations Thursday, unable to stop Daniel Jones and the Giants' passing offense for most of the night. Big Blue generated points on seven of their 10 possession
news

Joe Judge: Dexter Lawrence's offsides 'not acceptable' but Giants loss not 'on any one player'

Washington kicker Dustin Hopkins missed a 48-yard field goal at the end of regulation but an offsides penalty on Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence gave him a second chance -- which he nailed -- dropping New York to 0-2. 
news

'Gutty' performance from QB Taylor Heinicke keys Washington comeback 

Taylor Heinicke's fortitude and moxie keyed Washington's comeback on "Thursday Night Football," as the Football Team rallied to a 30-29 win over the rival New York Giants.
news

2021 NFL season, Week 2: What we learned from Washington's win over Giants on Thursday night

As NFC East rivals the Giants and Washington went back and forth, it was QB Taylor Heinicke who led Washington down the field with the game on the line and kicker Dustin Hopkins who delivered a 30-29 Washington win on "Thursday Night Football."
news

Week 2 Thursday night inactives: New York Giants at Washington Football Team

The official inactives for the New York Giants at Washington Football Team "Thursday Night Football" game.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW