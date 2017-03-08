Shad Khan: I remain 'extremely unsatisfied' with 2016

"Before I continue, I do want to emphasize that this is the state of the franchise address, so we will touch on a lot of matters away from the field but I do want to be clear: I remain extremely unsatisfied with our performance last year and our disappointment predates the 2016 season," Khan said in Jacksonville on Wednesday in an address made to media, local politicians and others heavily involved and invested in the franchise. "That's why you see Tom Coughlin here and why Doug Marrone is our head coach. I hope you share in my optimism, but no one is fonder of saying that actions speak louder than words."