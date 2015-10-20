Shad Khan committed to big things for Jags in London

He thought about this after purchasing the Jacksonville Jaguars in 2011. The NFL was feverishly looking to grow its fan base overseas, but there was, according to Khan, little momentum or motivation for an established owner to also become the face of American football in London by playing regular home games there. It would take away a home game from season-ticket holders. It could irk more traditional fan bases. He understood, but was also not ashamed when "nobody was raising their hand" to jump on board.