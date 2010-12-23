Seymour misses Wednesday's practice with hamstring injury

Oakland Raiders defensive tackle Richard Seymour sat out practice Wednesday because of a hamstring injury according to the *San Francisco Chronicle*.

Raiders coach Tom Cable told the newspaper that he is "concerned, but it's early" when asked whether or not Seymour would be ready to go against the Indianapolis Colts on Sunday.

Seymour, a five-time Pro Bowl selection, injured the hamstring during the third quarter of the Raiders' 39-23 victory over the Denver Broncos last Sunday.

Seymour, 31, has 48 total tackles and 5.5 sacks for the Raiders in 13 games this season. He was acquired in a trade with the New England Patriots before the 2009 season.

Seymour has 452 total tackles and 48.5 sacks during his 10-year career, the first eight spent with the Patriots after being selected by New England in the first round of the 2001 NFL Draft.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

