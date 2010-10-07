Several quarterbacks have sleeper appeal in Week 5

Looking for a sleeper to fill out your starting lineup? These 10 under-the-radar players could be on the verge of solid stat lines based on the matchups. For more lineup help, check out Start 'Em & Sit 'Em and our player rankings.
Sam Bradford, QB, Rams
Rookie quarterbacks aren't the most reliable options in fantasy football, but Bradford is worth a roll of the dice this week based on a game against the Lions. Despite some big-name additions to their defense during the offseason, these Motor City kitties are still very vulnerable to opposing signal-callers.
Ryan Fitzpatrick, QB, Bills
Since taking over the top spot on the Bills depth chart, Fitzpatrick has thrown for a combined four touchdowns and is worth a look as a potential bye-week replacement. The Jags have allowed more fantasy points to quarterbacks than any other team, so the Harvard alum is a nice sleeper.
David Garrard, QB, Jaguars
Garrard has been the epitome of inconsistency this season. He'll put up huge numbers one week, then disappear the next. While that makes him a risk, it's hard not to like Garrard's matchup against the Bills. Their defense has been dreadful in the first four weeks, allowing an average of over 17 fantasy points per game to opposing quarterbacks.
Shaun Hill, QB, Lions
It looks like Matthew Stafford will miss another week due to an injured shoulder, so Hill remains relevant in fantasy circles. He's been a decent option over the last three weeks, throwing for better than 330 yards with two touchdowns twice. In what could be a shootout against the Rams, Hill is worth a look as a potential bye-week option.
Michael Bush, RB, Raiders
Darren McFadden is dealing with a hamstring injury, so Bush should see the lion's share of the carries against the Chargers in Week 5. A preseason sleeper on NFL.com, Bush is a talented running back with the skills to produce between the white lines. If you need a back or flex starter, the Louisville product is a nice option while McFadden is hurt.
Ryan Torain, RB, Redskins
Clinton Portis will miss several weeks due to a groin injury, so Torain is now the new featured back for coach Mike Shanahan. Based on the fact that he has a great chance to see 15-20 carries week in and week out, Torain has sudden starting value in all fantasy football leagues. Consider him a viable flex starter against the Packers.
Mike Tolbert, RB, Chargers
Earlier in the week, Chargers coach Norv Turner committed to Ryan Mathews as his starting running back. That vote of confidence makes the rookie out of Fresno State a safer fantasy play. However, Tolbert should still see enough work to be worth starting as a potential flex option against the Raiders, who have an absolutely dreadful run defense.
Kenny Britt, WR, Titans
Britt was in the doghouse of coach Jeff Fisher earlier in the season, but he's been back in the offensive mix the last two weeks. In fact, he's found the end zone in consecutive games and could be in line for even more work against the Cowboys with Justin Gage injured. Consider Britt as a potential third wideout or flex player in larger leagues.
Steve Johnson, WR, Bills
If you're in a deeper league and need a wideout, Johnson is worth a look against the Jaguars. Their defense has been dreadful against the pass, allowing more fantasy points to opposing wide receivers than any other team. What's more, Johnson has two touchdowns in his last two games. He also has just 3.1 fewer fantasy points than Randy Moss.
Mario Manningham, WR, Giants
If we have learned anything from the first four weeks of the season, it's that the Texans pass defense is terrible. The return of LB Brian Cushing should help, but the fact remains that just six teams have allowed more fantasy points to opposing wideouts than the Texans. That makes Manningham a nice option in what could turn into a shootout.
Michael Fabiano is an award-winning fantasy football analyst on NFL.com. Have a burning question for Michael on anything fantasy football related? Leave it in our comments section or send it to **AskFabiano@nfl.com**!