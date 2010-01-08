Several big-name wideouts on Wild Card round injury report

RotoExperts.com delivers all the important player news with in-depth fantasy analysis for Wild Card weekend.
Quarterbacks
- Tom Brady (ribs, finger, shoulder) was a full participant in practices this week. Despite recent reports that he has been playing through multiple ailments, Brady should still be expected to work through the issues and deliver at least respectable fantasy totals. He is still a top pick for fantasy postseason purposes.
- Joe Flacco (hip) was a full participant in practices for the Ravens. He can put up decent numbers if the Patriots cannot generate much of a pass rush. The Ravens might not get past the Patriots, however, so roll with another quarterback that has better advancement potential.
- Mark Sanchez (knee) was a full participant in practices this week. He will have to take what a strong Bengals defense gives him and hope his pass-catchers can make plays with yardage after catches. The rookie cannot be counted on for good fantasy totals, though. In his first NFL playoff game, Sanchez is a risky pick.
Running backs
- Marion Barber (knee) is listed as probable for Wild Card weekend. He is always a viable selection for potential touchdown production, but do not expect outstanding yardage numbers. Barber is a sound choice in the NFL Playoff Challenge because Dallas has the potential to play at least two postseason games.
- Tashard Choice (concussion) was back at full practices by Thursday and should be active for the Cowboys. He is not in line to see enough field time to help fantasy teams in the NFL playoffs.
- Tim Hightower (knee) was a full participant in practices throughout the week. With rookie Beanie Wells emerging as a more prominent runner for Arizona, Hightower is not a recommended pick for this week.
- Larry Johnson (knee) is listed as probable to face the Jets. He likely won't get enough work this week to be useful in postseason fantasy football.
- Thomas Jones (knee) had a "little swelling", according to coach Rex Ryan. However, Ryan also assured reporters earlier in the week that his top running back will play. Jones practiced in full this week, so his health should not be a concern. That makes him a solid starter, even against a usually solid Cincinnati run defense, because of his touchdown potential.
Wide receivers
- Anquan Boldin (ankle) is listed as questionable and could be a game-time decision for Wild Card weekend. Fantasy players should certainly go the conservative route and use another wide receiver for the first round of the NFL postseason.
- Chad Ochocinco (knee) is listed as probable to face the Jets, but the Darrelle Revis factor makes him an unappealing pick in any fantasy postseason league. In the NFL.com Playoff Challenge, it is not difficult to find an alternative selection.
- Jerricho Cotchery (hip) was back at full practices by Thursday. He might be Mark Sanchez's most trusted target against the Bengals, but that doesn't mean he can provide outstanding fantasy numbers. You can certainly find much better selections for the first postseason week.
- Julian Edelman (forearm) was a full participant in practices this week. He is expected to take over Wes Welker's role in the offense, and while he lacks Welker's playmaking abilities after the catch, Edelman will still get open often. He is a very friendly selection in fantasy playoff formats.
- Braylon Edwards (elbow) was a full participant in practices for the Jets. He has yet to develop an optimum on-field relationship with Mark Sanchez, posting only 33 receiving yards in the final two regular season games. That makes Edwards unreliable for fantasy purposes. Look elsewhere for a wideout this week.
- Jeremy Maclin (thumb, foot), Jason Avant (knee) and Reggie Brown (shoulder) were full participants in Eagles practices. Of the three, Maclin is the only one worth fantasy consideration. It's best to keep him reserved, however, as this will be his first NFL playoff game.
- Derrick Mason (knee) was a full participant in practices throughout the week. He can be relied on for good fantasy production against the Patriots, but Baltimore's chances of advancing past the first round do not seem strong. Consider an alternative selection.
Tight ends
- Brent Celek (knee) was a full participant in practices for the Eagles. He should be a prime target for Donovan McNabb against Dallas and is a solid choice, at least for one week.
- Todd Heap (neck) was a full participant in practices. He showed some signs of re-emerging as a useful fantasy option late in the regular season, but the Ravens might not make it past the first round. Use another player at the position.
- Ben Watson (knee) was a full participant in practices throughout the week. With Wes Welker out, Watson could get more looks on key passing downs. That makes him a respectable choice for weekly upside and advancement in the NFL.com Playoff Challenge.
Kickers
- Neil Rackers (groin) practiced in full this week. He is a solid fantasy kicker and can be used with confidence this week.
Defense
- David Harris (ankle) returned to limited practices on Thursday. He is the Jets' leading tackler and a key to New York trying to keep Cedric Benson in check. Harris is expected to play, so the Jets defense remains a solid selection this week.
- Haloti Ngata (ankle) and Ed Reed (groin) were back at full practices by Thursday. Baltimore, however, could surrender at least two offensive touchdowns to New England, as their pass defense looks vulnerable for this matchup. Go with another unit.
- Domata Peko (knee), Tank Johnson (foot) and Robert Geathers (knee) are listed as probable. The Bengals appear to be hurting a bit up front, but not enough for their defense to be highly vulnerable or lessen its appeal as an adequate pick.
- CB Dominique Rodgers-Cromartie (knee, toe) and S Antrel Rolle (thigh) are listed as questionable for Wild Card weekend. Rolle could be a game-time decision. Injury issues make the Cardinals defense even less appealing for the first week.
- DeMarcus Ware (wrist, back) is listed as probable and will start against the Eagles. The Dallas defense is solid choice in terms of one-week performance and possible advancement.
- Charles Woodson (shoulder) was upgraded to full participation in practices by Thursday. Johnny Jolly (foot) and Ryan Pickett (hamstring) were also back at full practices. The Packers do have a strong enough defense to challenge Arizona's top playmakers, so this unit should get serious fantasy consideration this week.
Scott Engel is Managing Director and Senior NFL Editor at www.rotoexperts.com. For more Fantasy Football NFL Playoffs Advice, consult Mike Gilbert's postseason fantasy preview.