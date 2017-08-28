Seven reasons to hope or worry from NFL preseason action

You trust that the Patriots can overcome practically anything. The loss of Julian Edelman to a season-ending knee injury is an undeniable blow to a Patriots offense for which he is the catalyst and Tom Brady's security blanket, particularly on third down. But the Patriots have a well-documented ability to withstand absences of even their most essential players without much of a slowdown. There is no one-for-one replacement for Edelman. Much of the attention during training camp, before Edelman's injury, was on the Brady-to-Brandin Cooks connection. Brady hasn't had a fast, big-play target like Cooks since Randy Moss, and they dutifully combined for deep passes and finger-tip catches, enough to put terror in the hearts of defensive backs, who Cooks easily got behind in practice. But don't overlook the increased role Chris Hogan is likely to have with Edelman gone. He has had a stellar camp and preseason, and he and Cooks are now the top two receivers, with Danny Amendola providing the shiftiness that Edelman possesses. The second preseason game reminded us of another offseason addition, running back Rex Burkhead, who tore through the Texans' defense with 50 yards on three receptions with a touchdown and 20 rushing yards on seven carries in a display of the versatility the Patriots want more of in their running backs and which will also fill some of the holes created by Edelman's absence.