Ezekiel Elliott to attend his suspension appeal hearing

Ezekiel Elliott will attend his NFL suspension appeal hearing at league headquarters in New York on Tuesday, representatives for the Dallas Cowboys running back told NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport.

Harold Henderson, who was appointed by NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell to hear the appeal, also has denied a request by Elliott's team to have the woman who accused him of domestic violence attend the hearing, Rapoport reported. In addition, Henderson won't allow the league to use notes it compiled during an interview with the accuser as part of its case during the appeal. Forensic evidence obtained by the league during its investigation will be allowed to be presented, Rapoport added.

Pro Football Talk first reported the Henderson denial of the request made by Elliott's representatives.

Stephen Jones, Cowboys executive vice president and CEO, confirmed to reporters Friday that Elliott has been excused from practice on Monday and Tuesday in order to attend his appeal hearing.

The NFL suspended Elliott six games on Aug. 11 for violating the league's personal conduct policy. The ruling came after the NFL's year-long investigation into domestic violence accusations made against him by Tiffany Thompson, who identified herself as his former girlfriend to authorities.

Elliott's six-game ban stems solely from the league's investigation into the domestic violence allegations made by Thompson in July 2016, a league source told NFL Network's Tom Pelissero. In a statement released by the league, Todd Jones, the NFL's Special Counsel for Conduct, said independent advisers who reviewed the evidence gathered by the league "were of the view that there is substantial and persuasive evidence supporting a finding that [Elliott] engaged in physical violence against Ms. Thompson on multiple occasions during the week of July 16, 2016."

Elliott, 22, has denied the allegations. He was never charged or arrested.

If Elliott's full suspension is upheld on appeal, he would be barred from taking part in any team activities starting on Sept. 2. He wouldn't be eligible to play until the team's Week 8 contest against the Washington Redskins on Oct. 29.