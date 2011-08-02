Sensabaugh to stay with Cowboys for another year at $2.5M

Published: Aug 02, 2011 at 05:19 PM

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed free-agent safety Gerald Sensabaugh to a one-year contract worth a reported $2.5 million.

Sensabaugh announced the news via Twitter on Tuesday, according to the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

Sensabaugh played strong safety for the Cowboys the past two seasons after four seasons in Jacksonville. He made 59 tackles and five interceptions for the Cowboys in 2010.

Dallas has also been talking to Cleveland safety Abram Elam, according to the Star-Telegram. Elam played under defensive coordinator Rob Ryan the past two seasons when Ryan was the defensive coordinator in Cleveland. Elam played for the Cowboys in 2006 before spending two seasons with the New York Jets and two more in Cleveland. He has started 48 games during the past four seasons.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

VIDEO: A Super Bowl LVI Edition of NFL Presents: COVID Lessons and Outlook

NFL Chief Medical Officer Dr. Allen Sills moderated a webinar to discuss key decisions the NFL made during the 2021 season, what the league has learned about COVID, and what the future of the pandemic may look like for 2022 and beyond.
news

2022 NFL free agency: Latest league news from Thursday, March 31

The Saints saw their best offensive lineman depart in free agency, while allowing a few reserves to remain unsigned. They're going to take a second look at one who they just recently became familiar with.

Veteran guard Forrest Lamp is re-signing with New Orleans, Mike Garafolo reports.
news

Move The Sticks Podcast: Bruce Arians stepping down, draft storylines and NFC West body shop

Daniel Jeremiah, Bucky Brooks and Rhett Lewis are back with a special new episode of Move the Sticks. 
news

Tyreek Hill-infused Miami Dolphins poised to be NFL's Cinderella team in 2022

Miami has made the playoffs just twice since divisional realignment in 2002, but Adam Schein predicts the Dolphins will hit the postseason as the NFL's Cinderella team in 2022.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

Get exclusive access to the offseason for $9.99

Go behind the scenes and watch the offseason like never before.

SIGN UP NOW