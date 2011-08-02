Sensabaugh to stay with Cowboys for another year at $2.5M

The Dallas Cowboys re-signed free-agent safety Gerald Sensabaugh to a one-year contract worth a reported $2.5 million.
Dallas has also been talking to Cleveland safety Abram Elam, according to the Star-Telegram. Elam played under defensive coordinator Rob Ryan the past two seasons when Ryan was the defensive coordinator in Cleveland. Elam played for the Cowboys in 2006 before spending two seasons with the New York Jets and two more in Cleveland. He has started 48 games during the past four seasons.