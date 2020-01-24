Senior Bowl risers: Javon Kinlaw won the week; two QBs flashed

Love has been a steady climber throughout the week, with his performance improving daily. The 6-foot-3, 223-pound gunslinger has demanded the full attention of evaluators with his unique combination of blue-chip arm talent and enticing athleticism. Love can deliver spectacular throws from various arm angles and platforms, which has led some scouts to tout him as a potential Patrick Mahomes-like playmaker at the next level. While that is a lofty comparison, I can certainly see why evaluators are intrigued by his talent and potential after watching him drop some dimes in seven-on-seven and team drills. Although Love has been a little inconsistent with his ball placement and touch, he possesses enough natural talent to make you believe his game can be improved with detailed coaching at the next level. An imaginative coordinator could build an offense around his skill set that would allow Love to enjoy immediate success as a young starter, like some of his so-called "raw" predecessors, including Deshaun Watson, Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson. Considering Love's eye-catching flashes throughout the practice week, the Utah State product could go sooner than expected in April.