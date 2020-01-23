South Carolina DT Kinlaw (knee) done for week at Senior Bowl

South Carolina defensive tackle Javon Kinlaw dominated the first two practices at the Senior Bowl this week but will now shut it down.

NFL Network's Tom Pelissero reported Thursday that Kinlaw is done for the week, per sources informed of the decision.

The DT has been dealing with tendinitis in one of his knees.

The decision to sit out the rest of Senior Bowl week is likely precautionary for a player expected to go in the first round of April's draft.

The 6-foot-6, 310-pound tackle is a behemoth in the middle, with a quick get-off in pass-rush situations. With high upside, Kinlaw ranks as NFL Network Draft Analyst Daniel Jeremiah's No. 7 overall prospect heading into the 2020 draft.

After ruling Senior Bowl practices, Kinlaw left scouts buzzing in Mobile. Now, ensuring his tendinitis is under control is a bigger part of teams's draft analysis than anything he could have added the rest of the week.