Senior Bowl, Pro Bowl make super football weekend

Published: Jan 24, 2013 at 07:38 PM

We've got a whole week left for Super Bowl hype, but first we've got two other football games to play: Saturday's Senior Bowl and Sunday's Pro Bowl. Soak up the scene as NFL Network provides unparalleled coverage from Mobile, Ala., and Honolulu, Hawaii, beginning with "NFL AM" at 6 a.m. ET and continuing throughout the day. Of course, if you're dying for some Super Bowl XLVII talk, join former Baltimore Ravens linebacker Jamie Sharper, a member of the team's 2000 Super Bowl champions, on this morning's "NFL AM."

Here's what else is on tap for Friday:

» NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell took a moment during Thursday's Super Bowl XLVIII news conference in New York to address what he considers the top issue facing the league -- health and safety.

» NFL officials aren't just bracing for potential wintry weather at next year's Northeastern Super Bowl -- they're embracing it.

» Relive the best moments from an incredible regular season with "NFL Films Presents: Sounds of the Season" at p.m. ET on NFL Network. Then catch back-to-back episodes of "America's Game" from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. featuring the 1994 San Francisco 49ers and the 2000 Baltimore Ravens.

» Ian Rapoport takes advantage of the gathering of NFL power players in Mobile, Ala., to deliver five coaching/GM tidbits he picked up at the Senior Bowl.

» NFL.com draft expert Bucky Brooks pairs this year's top five quarterbacks with the NFL team that fits them best.

» Jeff Darlington reports from Pro Bowl practice in Hawaii, where NFL veterans are leading the charge to restore the game's competitiveness.

» Kimberly Jones reports from Thursday's press conference introducing New York Jets general manager John Idzik.

» Make your voice heard by voting for 2012's top NFL rookie.

» Happy birthday to San Francisco 49ers linebacker Patrick Willis and Philadelphia Eagles tight end Brent Celek, who both turn 28 on Friday.

