Sen. Dick Durban speaks out against 'Friday Night Tykes'

Published: Mar 03, 2014 at 04:57 AM

Monday's Heads Up Football news:

  • Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who has sponsored a number of bills to protect youth sports, has released a statement calling for the Esquire Network to cancel "Friday Night Tykes," the controversial reality series about a youth football league based in San Antonio. The series has bucked most principles of the Heads Up Football program, showing abusive coaches, dangerous techniques and lack of regard for player safety.

-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

Free-agent WR Odell Beckham Jr. is firmly on the Cowboys' radar

Veteran free-agent wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr. is firmly on the Dallas Cowboys' radar, per NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo.

news

Packers made run at Raiders TE Darren Waller ahead of trade deadline

The Packers stood pat at this year's trade deadline, but it wasn't for a lack of trying, NFL Network Insiders Ian Rapoport and Tom Pelissero report.

news

Several teams inquired about Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins at trade deadline

This year's trade deadline offered a historic number of transactions, and it could've been more had interested teams successfully acquired Cardinals WR DeAndre Hopkins, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reports.

news

Injury roundup: Jets RB James Robinson (knee) a game-time decision vs. Bills after late addition to injury report

New York Jets running back James Robinson (knee) is a game-time decision for Sunday's game versus the Bills,  NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported, per a source.

Single game tickets available now!

You won't want to miss a moment of the 2022 season!

BUY NOW
NFL+ is here!

NFL+ gives you the freedom to watch LIVE out-of-market preseason games, LIVE local and primetime regular season and postseason games on your phone or tablet, the best NFL programming on-demand, and MORE!

MORE