Sen. Dick Durban speaks out against 'Friday Night Tykes'

Monday's Heads Up Football news:
- Illinois Sen. Dick Durbin, who has sponsored a number of bills to protect youth sports, has released a statement calling for the Esquire Network to cancel "Friday Night Tykes," the controversial reality series about a youth football league based in San Antonio. The series has bucked most principles of the Heads Up Football program, showing abusive coaches, dangerous techniques and lack of regard for player safety.
- USA Football's Football Parents blog offered advice for how to help your child when he loses his position on the football team.
