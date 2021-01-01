Seeking a second chance, former NFL head coaches share valuable lessons learned

First and foremost, a head coach must be able to lead -- not just a locker room, but an entire building. Most look to the HC to set the tone. Questions that seem minor on the surface can have a major impact on Sunday's outcome. Things like, what to serve in the cafeteria; how long to practice and at what time of day; dress attire for travel; who plays and who doesn't; whether to challenge a call or go for it on fourth down; should a player be disciplined, and if so, how severely? Some questions might not be weighty by themselves, but the load can get heavy when paired with others.

"Going through the experience, you learn a great deal, so I believe it does help having that experience," said Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley, who was 14-48 as head coach of the Jaguars from 2013-16. "There are things you go through for the first time that I don't know how you prepare for it, from game management to cap situations, to building a team within the cap, to situations that arise within the team. I went in looking at it as, I'm in charge of leading 30 guys on defense and now it's 60 guys. It's the same leadership. But, obviously, there are other things that go with it on a day-to-day basis."

"It's a big job," Joseph said. "You don't know how big it is until you do the job. You've been in the league a long time and you assume you've watched other coaches do the job, but the behind-the-scenes things that are so important to building the culture and winning games -- you have no clue about unless someone actually walks you through the process of it."

Those words might be self-serving, but that doesn't make them any less true. The reality is none of it really matters if the coach and front office aren't on the same page. In fact, that was the common thread through discussions with former coaches, that the vision for how to proceed has to be shared -- and genuine -- at every level.

Joseph did not find that in Denver. He had an established general manager with a particular vision of how to build the team, so he chose not to speak up early on when he noticed the flaws in the blueprint. He trusted Elway more than he trusted himself at that point, aware that the Broncos were only a season removed from winning the championship.

"That's the biggest regret in Denver I have, that I didn't use my voice enough to help us pick better players to make our team better," Joseph said. "That part is a learned behavior that comes with time and trust with a GM. But when you have a guy in place for a long time, you kind of trust his process. It was never my process, so I think I would definitely kind of speak up more about the personnel (in the future) because it's a personnel-driven league; and to build a football team in your vision and image, you've got to have the right players intact. That part in Denver I did not get done in time to keep my job. I was naïve to thinking that the job wasn't broken. I was naïve to thinking that someone else can actually pick your players from top to bottom and you have no voice in it. It's impossible to win that way because your main role as a coach is the football side. You're the football expert, not the GM, so to speak. So you have to have a voice in the personnel that's going to make your systems run.

"You have to walk in and know what's important, and the No. 1 thing that's important in this league is player-picking season. How do you acquire your players? Obviously drafting and free agency, but you have to have a voice in that as a football coach because it's your expertise being placed on the team being successful. And if you can't, as Bill Parcells used to say, have a say in picking the groceries, you'll have a hard time making the dinner. I do regret that part. But the football part, as far as coaching the team and the offense and defense and special teams, I have no regret about that part. Leading the men, I have no regrets about leading the men. But I do have regrets about not having as big a voice in picking the players. Not forcing it; just being more persistent about having a role in that. That part, I do regret that."

Joseph, Morris, Bradley and Allen all hope to get a second chance, but they also acknowledge that it has to be the right fit because a third opportunity would not be likely. Jim Caldwell also is open to another opportunity after successful stints in Indianapolis, where the Colts went to a Super Bowl, and in Detroit, where the Lions went to the playoffs twice in four seasons after advancing only once in the previous 14 years.

"I have not had time to sit down and talk with Jim Caldwell," Bradley said , "but if you talk to people that I talk to around the NFL, people think so highly of him and there's so much respect for him. Sometimes you scratch your head and say, 'Why wouldn't he get another opportunity?' He's well respected, a strong leader, has presence in the room and develops people. Why wouldn't Jim Caldwell get another opportunity? I don't know why, but maybe he will. You kind of pull for him."

Morris has done a noteworthy job after inheriting an 0-5 Falcons squad this year. Atlanta rallied to win four of its first six under his direction, but has dropped four in a row since, all by five points or fewer. He had a formal interview for the Falcons' full-time job on Friday, per colleague Ian Rapoport. Bradley, for one, believes Morris has clearly demonstrated that he deserves another opportunity. But he also points out that first-timers can be successful, as well, specifically pointing to the Rams' Sean McVay. Bottom line, he argues, is that the door should be open for everyone.