Security firm to host hiring event at State Farm Stadium for Super Bowl LVII

With the Super Bowl coming to Phoenix in February 2023, Contemporary Services Corporation is holding a special hiring event to fill numerous part-time event staff and security positions -- including ticket taking, guest services and ushering -- for the week of the game and Super Bowl Sunday.
- DATE: Saturday, Nov. 12, 2022
- TIME: 10 a.m. - 3 p.m. MST
- LOCATION: State Farm Stadium (1 Cardinals Drive, Glendale, Ariz., 85305)
Interested parties can learn more about available positions and register for an interview in advance. Walkups are also welcome to attend. Information for the event is additionally available at CSC's event page on Facebook.
Contemporary Services Corporation plans to hire qualified individuals on the spot. Register today for a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to work Super Bowl LVII as a member of the CSC Phoenix team.