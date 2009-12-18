Secondary question: Giants' Ross sits out Friday's practice

EAST RUTHERFORD, N.J. -- Defensive back Aaron Ross has reinjured his troublesome left hamstring, and his status for the New York Giants' crucial game against the Washington Redskins on Monday night is uncertain.
Coach Tom Coughlin said Ross was hurt Thursday afternoon, and he was unable to practice Friday along with fellow cornerback Corey Webster, offensive tackle Kareem McKenzie and backup running back Ahmad Bradshaw..
Ross hurt the hamstring twice in training camp and missed the first nine weeks of the season. He made his first start last Sunday, playing safety against the Philadelphia Eagles.
Webster sprained his left knee against Philadelphia and has not been able to practice this week. It seemed the Giants were going to move Ross back to cornerback, where he would join Terrell Thomas as the other starter.
However, Ross' injury has the Giants scrambling again. Veteran Kevin Dockery likely will get the start at cornerback over rookie Bruce Johnson if Ross cannot play.
