Second Act: Thurman Thomas helps Buffalo lower energy costs

After retirement, Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas found his "Second Act" as the founder of Legends Energy Group, a perfect fit for the Houston-area native who grew up around the energy industry. The company helps big and small companies in the Buffalo area utilize clean energy resources. The profile of the Hall of Famer is part of NFL Network's series that looks at key players who have found success off the field.
Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 05:11 PM
This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.
news
Prosecutor: Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III driving over 150 mph before fatal crash
Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said Wednesday.