Second Act: Thurman Thomas helps Buffalo lower energy costs

Published: Aug 01, 2013 at 05:11 PM

After retirement, Buffalo Bills running back Thurman Thomas found his "Second Act" as the founder of Legends Energy Group, a perfect fit for the Houston-area native who grew up around the energy industry. The company helps big and small companies in the Buffalo area utilize clean energy resources. The profile of the Hall of Famer is part of NFL Network's series that looks at key players who have found success off the field.

This article has been reproduced in a new format and may be missing content or contain faulty links. Please use the Contact Us link in our site footer to report an issue.

Related Content

news

2021 NFL trade deadline: Seven deals that SHOULD have happened

Would trading for Allen Robinson have helped jump-start the Chiefs' offense? The 2021 NFL trade deadline has passed -- but Gil Brandt considers seven hypothetical deals that should have happened.
news

Prosecutor: Former Raiders WR Henry Ruggs III driving over 150 mph before fatal crash

Former Raiders wide receiver Henry Ruggs III was driving at more than 150 mph with a blood-alcohol content twice Nevada's legal limit before his sports car slammed into the rear of a vehicle that burned, killing a 23-year-old woman, a prosecutor said Wednesday.
news

Texans GM Nick Caserio on Deshaun Watson: 'In the end, no trade came to fruition'

Houston was unable to swing a trade involving Deshaun Watson prior to Tuesday's deadline. General manager Nick Caserio addressed the situation on Wednesday.
news

Giants RB Saquon Barkley being re-tested after initially testing positive for COVID

Giants star RB Saquon Barkley has tested positive for COVID-19 on his initial test, casting doubt on his status for Week 9, NFL Network Insider Ian Rapoport reported Wednesday.
Gamepass_vert_web_r

See all the Action

Replay every game all season.

SIGN UP NOW