Sebastian Janikowski injures leg on long FG attempt

Seabass has been sidelined.
Sebastian Janikowski was ruled out after suffering a leg injury on the final play of the first half of Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks listed the injury as a thigh during the game, but coach Pete Carroll specified after the game that Janikowski hurt his hamstring.
Seattle All-Pro punter Michael Dickson, who doubles as Janikowski's holder, kicked warmup field goals during halftime with Wilson filling in as the holder. He didn't attempt a field goal kick in the game.
This was only the fifth time Janikowski has appeared in the postseason during his 19-year career. The Raiders made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons in the league (2000-02) and then again in Janikowski's final season in Oakland (2016).