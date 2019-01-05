Around the NFL

Sebastian Janikowski injures leg on long FG attempt

Published: Jan 05, 2019 at 02:09 PM

Seabass has been sidelined.

Sebastian Janikowski was ruled out after suffering a leg injury on the final play of the first half of Saturday's 24-22 loss to the Dallas Cowboys. The Seahawks listed the injury as a thigh during the game, but coach Pete Carroll specified after the game that Janikowski hurt his hamstring.

The Seahawks' veteran kicker immediately grimaced and reached for his left leg after attempting a 57-yard field goal that sailed wide right. The Cowboys took a 10-6 lead into halftime. Janikowski made his two earlier second-quarter attempts, from 27 and 42 yards out.

Seattle All-Pro punter Michael Dickson, who doubles as Janikowski's holder, kicked warmup field goals during halftime with Wilson filling in as the holder. He didn't attempt a field goal kick in the game.

This was only the fifth time Janikowski has appeared in the postseason during his 19-year career. The Raiders made the playoffs in each of his first three seasons in the league (2000-02) and then again in Janikowski's final season in Oakland (2016).

