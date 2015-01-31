Seau among inductees for Hall of Fame's Class of '15

Wolf is one of the most highly regarded talent evaluators and team architects in NFL history. He started his career as a scout under Al Davis with the Raiders in the early 1960s and helped build a dynasty that ran throughout the 1970s and culminated with the Super Bowl XVIII Championship team in 1983. As Packers general manager in the 1990s, Wolf traded for Brett Favre and recruited Reggie White to Green Bay, jump-starting six consecutive playoff berths and a pair of Super Bowl appearances.