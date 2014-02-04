Seattle Seahawks walloped Denver Broncos with simple scheme

Looking at the All-22 film, I discovered that the Seahawks remained in single-high-safety coverage (Cover 1-Robber and Cover 3) the majority of the night, with the team employing more zone tactics than man coverage throughout the game. Although defensive coordinator Dan Quinn sprinkled in a handful of pressures from multiple fronts, the Seahawks didn't tweak or adjust their approach from the regular season. In fact, Seattle used a game plan that was very similar to the one from a 40-10 win over the Broncos in Week 2 of the preseason (a game that featured three first-half turnovers with the first-stringers in the game). Of course, neither team openly game-planned for that preseason affair, but the Seahawks certainly walked away with a feel for the Broncos' personnel, concepts and tempo.