Seattle Seahawks season preview: A 'Super' return?

We also can believe in the future of this team. No club in the NFL has done a better job locking down core players to long-term deals. After signing star defenders Earl Thomas, Richard Sherman, Cliff Avril and Michael Bennett to new pacts in 2014, Seattle's active front office forged contracts for Wilson, Bobby Wagner and Marshawn Lynch this offseason. We expect safety Kam Chancellor to be next. With so many building blocks in place, Seattle has the requisite talent to compete for Super Bowl titles deep into the future.