Seattle Seahawks' Richard Sherman on baby watch

Published: Jan 29, 2015 at 05:14 AM
PHOENIX -- Richard Sherman might hold more than the Lombardi Trophy come Sunday.

The Seattle Seahawks cornerback is on baby watch, with his girlfriend, Ashley Moss, expected to give birth to their son over the next week.

Asked Thursday if he would consider missing Super Bowl XLIX to attend the birth, Sherman expressed confidence that his new addition will arrive at the right time.

"He's not supposed to come Sunday," Sherman said. "Obviously that'd change some things, but I think he's going to be a disciplined young man and stay in there until after the game."

Said Sherman: "He's gonna do his father his first favor and stay in there for another week or two, but I've thought about the possibility of him coming during the game and coming before the game and we have things in place in case that happens. And, you know, we'll cross that bridge when we get there, but, you know, I obviously did not know it was a topic of national debate, honestly. You know, I'd not like to miss the birth of my first son, my first kid, but, you know, thankfully and hopefully and God willing we won't have to cross that bridge."

The All-Pro cover man on Wednesday said that Moss is here with him in Arizona and would give birth at a local hospital if she goes into labor before the big game.

"We'll cross that bridge when we get there," Sherman said. "We're not thinking about the possibility."

