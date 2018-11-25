Seattle Seahawks proving transition year was never the plan

On third-and-5, with the clock down to just a minute and no timeouts remaining, Wilson dropped back. The safe route would be to try for the first down to keep the drive going and to perhaps set up a game-winning field goal. But Wilson had long seconds to consider his options, and he saw Tyler Lockett down the right sideline. He launched a rainbow and the Panthers' defensive back in coverage, Captain Munnerlyn, seemed to struggle to track the ball. He never turned around and Lockett caught the ball for a 43-yard gain. Sebastian Janikowski kicked a 31-yard field goal as the clock ran out.