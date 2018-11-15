Russell Wilson, Seahawks grind out win over Packers

Russell Wilson found an open Ed Dickson for the game-winning touchdown to cap off the Seattle Seahawks' thrilling 27-24 comeback victory over the Green Bay Packers in Week 11. Here's what we learned on Thursday Night Football:

1. Taking advantage of an injury-ravaged defense running on fumes after an impressive third quarter, Wilson led a pair of fourth-quarter scoring drives to keep Seattle in the NFC playoff hunt. Dickson's game-winner came on the heels of back-to-back plays from Tyler Lockett, the latter reception a 34-yard game-changer that went unchallenged by Packers coach Mike McCarthy despite video evidence that the receiver lost possession before the process of the catch was completed.

2. Falling below the .500 mark in a tightly contested NFC North, the Packers will have to take a long look in the mirror and acknowledge their season-long issues with game management if they miss the postseason for a second consecutive year. Beyond McCarthy's oversight on Lockett's reviewable "completion," he made the head-scratching decision to punt the ball back to Seattle with four minutes remaining and just one timeout in his pocket. The Seahawks promptly picked up a pair of first downs to run out the clock. The predicament isn't new to McCarthy, who has entered the final five minutes of regulation with just one timeout more often than any team in football over the past four years.

Asked after the game if anybody in Green Bay's booth wanted to challenge Lockett's catch, McCarthy responded, "My understanding is they did not."

3. Aaron Rodgers isn't free from blame. While situational football has been a problem throughout the season, it was a back-breaker at CenturyLink Field, Rodgers' personal house of horrors going back to the infamous "Fail Mary," the blowout loss in the 2014 NFL Kickoff opener and the ignominious collapse in the 2014 NFC Championship Game. Rodgers' extraordinary arm talent was on full display, mixing gorgeous rainbows with off-platform wrist flicks 50 yards downfield to Robert Tonyan and Davante Adams.

Pro quarterbacks are ultimately judged, however, by their performance on third downs, in the red zone and in late-game situations. Rodgers came up short on that note, displaying a maddening penchant for holding the ball until he fell prey to drive-killing sacks. How much of that is a natural byproduct of McCarthy's stale offense versus Rodgers' cocksure, improvisational playing style is a long-running conundrum for Packers Twitter to spend hours, weeks and months dissecting. If the riddle doesn't get solved soon, McCarthy will find himself on the hot seat down the stretch.