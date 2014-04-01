Seattle Seahawks offer support to families of mudslide victims

Tuesday's health and safety news from the world of football:
- The Associated Press reported that Seattle Seahawks personnel met with victims and families of the deadly Washington mudslide. They were joined by members of the MLS Seattle Sounders.
- Dr. Harry Karasidis wrote in Psychology Today that NFL players say pride is a major reason for concussion issues.
- Kevin Drake, who played quarterback and wide receiver at Alabama-Birmingham in the mid-1990s, believes people in Alabama don't pay enough attention to concussions. That's why he and his wife started a foundation for concussion research and education called Wise Up Alabama, the Birmingham News reported.
- NFL.com's College Football 24/7 reported that junior defensive end Mitch Eby of Chapman College came out as the first openly gay college football player. Chapman is an NCAA Division III school in Orange, Calif.
- The Fort Wayne Journal-Gazette reported that Indiana Gov. Mike Pence held a signing ceremony for the legislation that requires coaches to take concussion training courses.
- Canadian researchers looked at the differences of rural and urban sports concussions in children and their treatment, Medical Xpress reported.
-- Bill Bradley, contributing editor