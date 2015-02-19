Seattle Seahawks' Jeremy Lane has torn ACL

Jeremy Lane made the first big play of Super Bowl XLIX, but it was his last on the game's biggest stage.
It might have cost him the beginning of the 2015 season, too.
Combine on NFL Network
In advance of the draft, Marcus Mariota and others will look to showcase their skills at the combine (Feb. 17-23), only on NFL Network. SCHEDULE
Lane left the game with a compound wrist fracture at the end of his interception return in the first quarter, ending his participation in the Super Bowl. Seahawksgeneral manager John Schneider revealed Thursday at the NFL Scouting Combine that Lane also suffered a knee injury on the play, one that will require surgery.
The injury is a torn ACL, NFL Media Insider Ian Rapoport reported Thursday evening, per a source who has spoken to Lane.
The knee injury becomes Lane's chief concern, with a recovery time that could keep him off the field come September, Schneider said. The defensive back serves primarily as the team's nickelback, but has been an important piece in Seattle's defense. In three seasons in Seattle, Lane has recorded 53 tackles, six interceptions and a forced fumble as the less-heralded member of the Legion of Boom.
With Lane sidelined, Seattle was forced to go with Tharold Simon, who was repeatedly targeted in Seattle's 28-24 loss to New England.
Replays of Simon heading in the opposite direction as Patriots receiver Julian Edelman hauled in the game-winning touchdown pass have been played countless times. With starting cornerback Byron Maxwell primed to hit free agency in March and Lane sidelined for the foreseeable future, it sounds like the Seahawks need to prepare for more of Simon in their secondary in 2015, unless they add another defensive back during the offseason.
The latest Around The NFL Podcast breaks down RGIII's appointment as starter and Larry Fitzgerald's new deal with the Cardinals. Find more Around The NFL content on NFL NOW.