Seattle Seahawks' defense has speed, size and plenty of swagger

Cornerback Brandon Browner and Sherman challenge wide receivers with their size, length, toughness and physicality. The duo refuses to concede space at the line of scrimmage, and their ability to maul wideouts all over the field is definitely intimidating. When I watched the Seahawks work against the talented receiving corps of the Packers, Cowboys and Patriots, I was amazed at how Browner and Sherman bullied their assigned receivers throughout each play. From constantly jamming them with one or two hands at the line to holding them down the field, the Seahawks make receivers fight through roughhouse tactics to catch passes on the perimeter. While some pass catchers are able to work through the constant harassment to get open, most foes have a difficult time standing up to the relentless badgering over the course of a game. This results in receivers quitting on routes or running well off their assigned tracks to avoid engaging in physical confrontations at the line.